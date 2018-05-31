Logo

See inside this former fisherman’s cottage for sale for £375,000

PUBLISHED: 14:18 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 04 May 2020

Fern Lea in Brancaster is on the market at a guide price of �375,000. Picture: Savills

Fern Lea is in one of north Norfolk’s most sought-after coastal villages.

It enjoys close access to the beach at Brancaster, as well as the pub and village stores, and is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £375,000. Due to its prime location just a short walk away from Brancaster beach, it offers great potential either as a family home or as a holiday let.

Inside, the property could do with some cosmetic updating but has been otherwise extremely well-looked after by its current owners, who have lived at the property for the last 45 years.

It offers comfortable rooms, including a sitting room, kitchen, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor, plus two bedrooms upstairs and a single en suite shower room.

The sitting room is particularly lovely, with a cosy woodburner, while the dining room, towards the back, is currently used as a light-filled garden room with a set of French doors which open out on to a south-facing terrace.

The gardens are a particularly charming feature of the property with many points of interest, including climbing roses, herbaceous beds, two areas of lawn and the terrace – which is absolutely ideal for sunny evenings and outside entertaining. A paved path runs from the garden room through to the gardens and gives access to several useful sheds/small outbuildings on the southern boundary.

On-street parking is also available at the property.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229256.

