Logo
Gallery

Family home with income potential and views of a 70 acre country park goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 12 November 2020

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Archant

A spacious family home overlooking a historic country park on the outskirts of Norwich has come up for sale for £735,000.

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Selling agents Savills describe this five-bedroom property at Oak Lane in Norwich as a home which offers “huge potential” to generate extra income, as it comes with an additional annexe comprising three self-contained studio flats. The current owner has previously let these out to provide additional income, and the entire lot is in a prime location to the north of Norwich city centre, and is currently listed at a guide price of £735,000.

Due to its elevated position, the home also offers beautiful views overlooking a paddock and the nearby Catton Park, a 70-acre country park landscaped by Humphry Repton. Repton, who also worked on the now National Trust- owned Sheringham Park, is widely considered to be one of the last great landscape designers of the 18th century.

Although the property was originally built in the early 1970s, the current owner has carried out a full, high specification renovation which was completed as recently as 2019. This includes new bathrooms, a new kitchen and a total redecoration to the outside of the home.

READ MORE: Country house with ‘enormous character’ to go up for sale by auction

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Inside, the property offers a spacious entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads off to a cloakroom and  a large open plan kitchen and reception space. There is also a separate conservatory.

The first floor provides three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and en suite bathrooms, and a very comfortable snug/study which overlooks Catton Park.

There are two further bedrooms, one of which is en suite, on the second floor.

Despite being attached to the main house, the annexe is completely self-contained with its own private entrance. Inside, it provides three self-contained studio flats, all with kitchenettes and shower rooms, and  a useful storage room and communal utility area.

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

To the front of the property, there is  a brick weave driveway which provides ample parking space for several vehicles, and a large decked seating area which is well-placed to enjoy the lovely views. Mature gardens can be found at the front and side, and are mainly laid to lawn with pretty flower beds and shrub borders.

PROPERTY FACTS

Oak Lane, Norwich

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Guide price: £735,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: SavillsThis five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Family home with income potential and views of a 70 acre country park goes up for sale

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Man, 19, denies supplying Class A drugs

Marham Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google

Superheroes assemble to honour ‘an amazing young man’

The special fundraising event � A Day for Dave � was held at the Asda store in Lowestoft where he used to work. Picture: Mick Howes