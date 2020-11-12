Gallery

Family home with income potential and views of a 70 acre country park goes up for sale

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills Archant

A spacious family home overlooking a historic country park on the outskirts of Norwich has come up for sale for £735,000.

Selling agents Savills describe this five-bedroom property at Oak Lane in Norwich as a home which offers “huge potential” to generate extra income, as it comes with an additional annexe comprising three self-contained studio flats. The current owner has previously let these out to provide additional income, and the entire lot is in a prime location to the north of Norwich city centre, and is currently listed at a guide price of £735,000.

Due to its elevated position, the home also offers beautiful views overlooking a paddock and the nearby Catton Park, a 70-acre country park landscaped by Humphry Repton. Repton, who also worked on the now National Trust- owned Sheringham Park, is widely considered to be one of the last great landscape designers of the 18th century.

Although the property was originally built in the early 1970s, the current owner has carried out a full, high specification renovation which was completed as recently as 2019. This includes new bathrooms, a new kitchen and a total redecoration to the outside of the home.

Inside, the property offers a spacious entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads off to a cloakroom and a large open plan kitchen and reception space. There is also a separate conservatory.

The first floor provides three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and en suite bathrooms, and a very comfortable snug/study which overlooks Catton Park.

There are two further bedrooms, one of which is en suite, on the second floor.

Despite being attached to the main house, the annexe is completely self-contained with its own private entrance. Inside, it provides three self-contained studio flats, all with kitchenettes and shower rooms, and a useful storage room and communal utility area.

To the front of the property, there is a brick weave driveway which provides ample parking space for several vehicles, and a large decked seating area which is well-placed to enjoy the lovely views. Mature gardens can be found at the front and side, and are mainly laid to lawn with pretty flower beds and shrub borders.

PROPERTY FACTS

Oak Lane, Norwich

Guide price: £735,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

