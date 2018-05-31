Should Gaywood and the Fairstead be joined in a new community?

A new development could join the Fairstead and Gaywod in King's Lynn Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Archant

Two estates could be joined together by 380 new homes.

The development will join the Fairstead and Gaywood in King's Lynn to create one new community if it goes ahead.

Local residents are being given the chance to have their say on plans to build on a split site, either side of Howard Junior School and King's Oak Academy in Gaywood.

A drop-in consultation and information event takes place on Wednesday, March 18, at Gaywood Community Centre between 10am and 8pm.

People will be able to look at the proposals, talk to the project officers and make comments prior to the submission of a planning application.

As well as providing 380 one, two, three and four-bedroomed homes, available for rent on 3 year tenures, shared ownership and market sale, the development brings other benefits.

They include a new bridge into the Hardwick Industrial Estate that will have lanes for the motorist and cyclists and pedestrians. There will also be improved cycle and walkways through the development. The new access to Hardwick will ease traffic flow and help reduce air quality issues in the Gaywood area.

All of the properties will be fitted with a combination of air source heating and photovoltaic panels so that they are energy efficient and carbon friendly.

Both sites are close to existing amenities, including schools, doctors, the hospital, shops and leisure facilities. They are also close to jobs both in town and on the Hardwick, making the site an ideal location. The new bridge into the Hardwick Industrial Estate will provide a good connection point enabling access to the A149, A47 and A10.

Peter Gidney, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for project delivery, said: "I would urge residents to come along to the information and consultation event so that they can find out, first-hand, what is being planned. They can ask questions of the project team and provide their feedback so that their views are taken into account, as the planning application is prepared."

Anyone unable to attend the consultation will be able to ave their say by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay from March 18 onwards.