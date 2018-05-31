Logo

Activists and Conservative MP in dispute over plans for 300 new homes

PUBLISHED: 15:18 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 04 March 2020

Extinction Rebellion Norwich presenting Jerome Mayhew MP with letter asking him to Save Thorpe Woods. Picture: Claire Bullion

Extinction Rebellion Norwich presenting Jerome Mayhew MP with letter asking him to Save Thorpe Woods. Picture: Claire Bullion

Archant

Extinction Rebellion Norwich members and a Tory MP are at odds over a 300-home development on the edge of Norwich.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich presenting Jerome Mayhew MP with letter asking him to Save Thorpe Woods. Picture: Claire BullionExtinction Rebellion Norwich presenting Jerome Mayhew MP with letter asking him to Save Thorpe Woods. Picture: Claire Bullion

The XR activists are urging Jerome Mayhew to rethink plans for the scheme on Racecourse Plantations in Thorpe Woodlands.

Mr Mayhew is a trustee of the Thorpe and Felthorpe Trust, which owns the woodlands and successfully sought planning permission for 300 new homes in 2018.

But following his election last year as Broadland MP, Extinction Rebellion members have argued his new position is at odds with the development, which would see 10 hectares of woods destroyed as well as the creation of a country park.

It comes after his Conservative colleagues, including Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, also objected to the plans.

You may also want to watch:

Campaigners wrote a letter to Mr Mayhew at the start of February asking for the preservation of the woodland in face of the climate emergency.

They said no reply was received so handed the letter to Mr Mayhew at his public surgery in Acle on February 28.

Dr Barbara Howey, from XR, said: "Mr Mayhew said he was expecting us and immediately apologised he had not received the letter and said he would reply. We spoke and he said the development of Thorpe Woodlands was exemplary in terms of its benefits to the community."

Mr Mayhew said: "I invited Extinction Rebellion to come into my surgery to discuss their concerns, which they did. They now know that trees have not been felled in order to build houses. The Trust has permission to use a 9ha area of harvested commercial forestry monoculture, which XR agreed has been of low ecological value, to provide 300 houses for the local community, of which 100 will be for social housing.

"The Trust plans to give away the whole of the rest of the woods, some 150 acres of beautiful semi natural woodland, for public recreation and the delivery of ecological and biodiversity growth, for free, with all the management costs funded by the housing development.

"We need new houses and this is a great way to provide them whilst actually improving biodiversity and creating a huge new park for the people of Norwich, all at no cost to the taxpayer. Instead of complaining XR should be holding this up as an example of responsible land management."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24