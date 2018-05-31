Logo
Make your estate agent your friend

PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 23 March 2020

Our community is everything, especially in times like these, says Jamie Minors. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

As coronavirus continues to affect the region, leaving many people isolated and at risk or vulnerable, local estate agent Jamie Minors highlights the importance of community.

Jamie Minors, Minors & Brady. Picture: Matt Keal Photography/Minors & BradyJamie Minors, Minors & Brady. Picture: Matt Keal Photography/Minors & Brady

Our community is everything, especially in times like these.

Building good quality relationships with those around us allows us to engage support when needed, whether this is some advice over the phone or, in the case of Covid-19, being able to help those less fortunate who need your support.

As a business, Minors & Brady has been helping particular clients with food shopping, medication pick-ups and even walking dogs! Why? Because we have genuinely amazing relationships with some of our clients that have become long-lasting friendships.

Our team have hearts, we’re real people and whilst we love selling, we love helping people move and doing a great job – although we have told our clients that toilet rolls and anti-bacterial handwash may replace champagne on completions...

Nobody can predict the future. However, February was an overwhelming month of business across our branches, with 126 property sales agreed.

I’m particularly proud of our ‘off market’ deals. The amount of properties we sale-agreed to buyers before going to full market was astounding, ranging from a £180,000 house in Sprowston to a £925,000 executive home in Blofield.

How did buyers know about these first? Because, put simply, we work WITH buyers. We speak to them regularly to understand their property search and our active team hunt for homes that we know will suit them.

By speaking to your agent in the community regularly, making them your friend and allowing them to help you in your quest for your dream home, you will do wonders in finding that perfect home – even if you are fussy.

On Tuesday, I was instructed to sell a plot of land with planning permission, and by Wednesday morning I had four viewings, despite it not going on the internet yet.

When it comes to buying or selling a home, make your agent your friend and opportunities will come knocking. This column is sponsored by Minors & Brady.

