Logo

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

PUBLISHED: 13:15 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 27 November 2018

House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Brexit is Brexit and people still want to move’ - that was the message from estate agents working in Norfolk and Suffolk who declare 2018 has been a better year for sales than 2017 despite new gloomy figures showing a 12 per cent fall in transactions.

Jonathan Wood, manager of Sowerbys in Norwich said that the office, just one of eight branches around the county, had taken just under £7.5million worth of sales last month alone which was a record. “August was amazing, with a noticeable increase in the amount of sales compared to 2017 but October was even better, far better for us than 2017 and I think this was down to quality of instructions, pricing and brand.

“But as an agent, you have to be proactive, you have to work this market. November has also been good - the only effect of Brexit has been that some people have brought forward sales becaause they feel slightly nervous about next year but the message seems to be that Brexit is Brexit and people still want to move.”

The ONS, Office for National Statistics figures published yesterday showed that up to the end of July, 8,182 properties were sold in Norfolk, 12 per cent down from the same period in 2017. In Suffolk, in the same period, 6,603 properties were sold, an 8pc drop.

Between January and July, 928 new homes were sold in Norfolk, 13 per cent down from 2017.

Paul Le Grice, managing director of Abel Homes, which builds new houses across Norfolk and Suffolk, said it had sold 10 per cent more houses this year compared to last. “There is still a pent up demand for new homes but we have seen reservations down over the past couple of months and hesitation because of the uncertainty of Brexit.

“However, we are not discounting, prices are holding up and it could be a strong factor that we are building energy efficient homes which are low maintenance and mean you can control your own destiny regarding costs and we are still launching new sites for next year.”

Joanna McIntyre, at Musker McIntyre with offices in both Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “We have seen a slight drop in transactions from January to July, however, the current period seems to still be buoyant with plenty of properties coming onto the market and offers coming in from buyers keen to move. However, the drop in figures may not be due just to Brexit. Generally speaking, people do not move as often as they used to due to the increases in stamp duty, difficulties in finding the deposit money for first time buyers and also the fact that many people may extend their current properties to create more living space.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the Norwich and District Association of Estate Agents and managing director of Norwich-based Hadley Taylor estate agents, said: “Consumers are being very cautious about any sort of investment whether it be a property, a car or a pension so the sooner we are done with Brexit the better. Perhaps it would have been better to have exited the EU in 2016 as we would have avoided two years of economic uncertainty and already be on the road to greater prosperity.

“I think it’s fair to say that house prices in Norfolk have increased by about 2pc to 3pc during the last 12 months. However, it is very unlikely that we will see any house price inflation during the next 12 months. In other words, the market has topped out and we have seen the last of property price inflation for the time being. Transaction levels continue to be subdued and one of the reasons for this has to be Brexit uncertainty.”

Martyn Baum, group residential manager at property agency Arnolds Keys, said: “The housing market lives or dies according to confidence. What we are seeing with the political uncertainty is a pause in the housing market however, unlike 10 years ago, the economy is fairly strong, unemployment is low, interest rates are low, it’s just there is some apprehension concerning Brexit.”

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

Vital link to Medieval Great Yarmouth is saved - but needs a £500,000 makeover

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

New plans for 85 more homes in Swanton Morley

Swanton Morley village sign. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Elaine Maslin For: EDP2 Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Leading landlord association threatens council with legal action over ‘unlawful’ licensing scheme

The Residential Landlords Association has threatened Great Yarmouth Borough Council with legal action over its

Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords of multiple occupancy houses in South Norfolk are being offered an amnesty to comply with new legisation. Picture: Getty

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Plans for 97 new homes in Swaffham approved and application for another 60 houses is submitted

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham, which will now have 97 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Tenants living in one of the most deprived areas in Norfolk to face rent price hike

John Barker, 58, is a private landlord who has ten properties in the Nelson ward. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

What Anglia Square could look like if redevelopment given green light