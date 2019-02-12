Logo

Major development in west Norfolk village earmarked for approval despite fierce opposition

PUBLISHED: 10:08 03 March 2019

117 new homes are earmarked for approval by west Norfolk council. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

117 new homes are earmarked for approval by west Norfolk council. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Proposals for 117 new homes and flats in a west Norfolk village are being recommended for approval despite local opposition.

East Anglian Home Developments wants to build the scheme at Emneth just off the A1101 Elm High Road but the parish council thinks the proposal is totally unacceptable.

In a report to the west Norfolk council, Emneth Parish Council said: “We recommend refusal of this application based on continued concerns over the proposed access through Hunters Rowe, which is neither practicable, suitable nor safe.

“Traffic congestion at Elm High Road is already a daily major issue; a development of this size at this location without alternative access arrangements will be totally detrimental to the locality and the nearby town centre.”

West Norfolk planning committee members visited the site last week and are being recommended to grant approval at King’s Lynn Town Hall on Monday March 4 at 10.30am.

