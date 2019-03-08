Video

See inside renovated townhouse with shop space in central Norwich

A townhouse with shop space on Elm Hill is on the market for £375,000. Photo: Brown & Co Brown & Co

A renovated Grade II Listed townhouse with retail space on Elm Hill has come on the market.

The property, which is mixed residential and commercial, is located in the historic street where Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle was filmed this summer.

The retail space is on the ground floor and there is also a small kitchen, rear lobby and a ground floor cloakroom.

On the first floor is a sitting room/bedroom and a shower room, and the second floor is a large bedroom and a raised area with a slipper bath.

A spokesman for Brown & Co said that because there is no garden with the property and the kitchen is very small "it would be ideal as a bolt hole in the city centre or even used for Airbnb."

The guide price is £375,000 and the property is freehold.

Any buyer could apply for planning permission for change of use for the retail area to residential use.

For more information call Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

