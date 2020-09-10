Historic house used as a set for new Netflix film goes up for sale

This four-bedroom property on historic Elm Hill is rumoured to be featured in Netflix's new Christmas film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A property used as a location for Netflix’s new Christmas film, Jingle Jangle, has come up for sale in Norwich at a guide price of £550,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

The Elm Hill area has been used as a film location a number of times, thanks to its beautiful medieval buildings and quaint cobbled street – but this particular house is also a movie star of its own.

Scenes were filmed inside the property for the Christmas film Jingle Jangle, produced by US singer John Legend and due to be released on Netflix later this year, and it’s even rumoured that the final cut may include a scene with one of the characters leaving the property by the front steps.

Now, the Grade II listed property is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £550,000.

It has been beautifully restored by its present owners to offer an abundant mix of original features and functional living space.

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

READ MORE: Don’t miss this ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to buy three unique homes for sale by auction

Original features include an impressive brick fireplace, which greets you as walk through the front door, as well as exposed timbers, oak flooring, pamment tiles and eye-catching leaded windows.

To the left of the entrance hall, you will find the sitting room which boasts a gorgeous Georgian sash window offering views of the square, tree and Parish pump, and to the rear of the property, there is a well-fitted kitchen with pamment flooring. This offers access to an inner courtyard and a cellar, which is believed to date from as early as the 14th century.

There are two lovely, characterful bedrooms on the first floor, offering views of Elm Hill Square, as well as a cloakroom.

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

A further two bedrooms can be found on the second floor, both with oak flooring, exposed timbers and leaded windows – as well as superb views over the area’s pretty cobbled streets. There is also a shower room on this floor.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

PROPERTY FACTS

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

Elm Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £550,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home on historic Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale and rumoured to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Jingle Jangle. Picture: Sowerbys