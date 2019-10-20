Video

See inside £375,000 Grade II listed terrace house on Elm Hill

A Grade II listed house on Elm Hill in Norwich is for sale. Photo: Michael Palmer Michael Palmer

A three bedroom end of terrace house is for sale on Elm Hill in Norwich.

The unique property, which is on the market for offers over £375,000, is in the heart of the conservation area in the city's medieval quarter.

As well as space for three bedrooms, it has a main bathroom , separate cloakroom, reception areas, a kitchen and a cellar.

Features include wooden floorboards, fireplaces and exposed beams.

The listing reads: "Pretty as a picture with a sense of times gone by, this quaint historic street will always catch the eye.

"This impressive and attractive end townhouse sits on a quiet cobbled corner of the road, beautifully refurbished and full of authentic features, it´s a most characterful abode.

"The delights of the city on your doorstep, the river and green space around, when you make this your residence, opportunities abound!"

For more information call Fine & Country on 01603 950043

