Edwardian semi with five bedrooms and two home offices is for sale for £530,000

PUBLISHED: 15:49 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 05 November 2020

This five-bedroom property on Northrepps Road in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £530,000. Picture: Watsons

A five-bedroom, semi-detached Edwardian property in Cromer has come up for sale with Watsons at a guide price of £530,000 – and it’s ideal if you’re having to work from home.

The property on Northrepps Road has been tastefully modernised over the years and offers a wealth of family-sized living accommodation, with a spacious entrance hall and three separate reception rooms on the ground floor.

These include one at the front of the home, benefitting from double-glazed sash windows and a stunning feature fireplace fitted with a wood burner. There is also a separate snug with an open fireplace and a dining room, featuring strip wood flooring and a large archway leading into the kitchen.

The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of wall and base units, as well as wood work surfaces, a gas Rangemaster oven and a butler sink. This space also benefits from lots of natural light thanks to its plentiful windows, and a set of patio doors which lead into the light-filled conservatory and then out in to the garden.

There are three bedrooms, including the master with three-piece en suite and a large, family-sized shower room.

Two further bedrooms can also be found on the second floor.

Outside, there are two self-contained studio spaces, one of which is currently used as a utility room and is fitted with a washing machine and tumble dryer. These would be ideal if you are in need of a home office or want to create a studio, as both are double-glazed and powered.

The rear garden faces west and features a raised paved patio area, with steps down to the lawn, as well as a further shed and patio area plus mature plant, tree and shrub borders.

At the front of the property there is a large gated driveway, offering parking space for several cars, and a shingled garden area.

The property also offers easy access to the town centre and to the seafront.

For more information about this property, contact Watsons’ Cromer office on 01263 658007.

PROPERTY FACTS

Northrepps Road, Cromer

Guide price: £530,000

Watsons, 01263 658007, www.watsons-property.co.uk

