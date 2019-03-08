For sale: the Edwardian family home bursting with character - and a very big garden

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown Archant

Nestled right in the heart of Attleborough, this quirky period home offers a wealth of distinctive character features, from wooden floors and high ceilings to some spectacular open fireplaces.

Currently on the market with William H Brown for £280,000, it dates back to the Edwardian period and enjoys an ideal location, set back off a quiet road in the town centre and well-served by a good range of local amenities.

On the ground floor the accommodation is well-laid out with the main hallway leading on to two good-sized reception rooms and a kitchen/diner.

The sitting room, at the front of the property, enjoys a feature fireplace and a bay box window while the second reception room is a more versatile space, offering a number of options for new owners as a study, a dining room or perhaps an extra bedroom.

But it is the kitchen/diner which really has the wow factor. With wooden floors, oak countertops and a good range of country-style fitted cabinets, it offers a genuine period feel.

Three good-sized bedrooms can be found off the split-level landing on the first floor, including a generous master bedroom with fitted wardrobes. There is also a well-appointed family bathroom boasting a bath with mixer taps and separate shower cubicle.

Despite being in such a sought-after town centre location, the property has an exceptionally spacious garden at the rear, which provides an ideal and secure outdoor environment for a growing family.

A brick outbuilding also adjoins the neighbour's property, and is currently used as a storage shed, workshop and studio.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown on 01953 452990.

