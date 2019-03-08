Logo

For sale: the Edwardian family home bursting with character - and a very big garden

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 August 2019

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown

Archant

Nestled right in the heart of Attleborough, this quirky period home offers a wealth of distinctive character features, from wooden floors and high ceilings to some spectacular open fireplaces.

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown

Currently on the market with William H Brown for £280,000, it dates back to the Edwardian period and enjoys an ideal location, set back off a quiet road in the town centre and well-served by a good range of local amenities.

On the ground floor the accommodation is well-laid out with the main hallway leading on to two good-sized reception rooms and a kitchen/diner.

The sitting room, at the front of the property, enjoys a feature fireplace and a bay box window while the second reception room is a more versatile space, offering a number of options for new owners as a study, a dining room or perhaps an extra bedroom.

But it is the kitchen/diner which really has the wow factor. With wooden floors, oak countertops and a good range of country-style fitted cabinets, it offers a genuine period feel.

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown

Three good-sized bedrooms can be found off the split-level landing on the first floor, including a generous master bedroom with fitted wardrobes. There is also a well-appointed family bathroom boasting a bath with mixer taps and separate shower cubicle.

Despite being in such a sought-after town centre location, the property has an exceptionally spacious garden at the rear, which provides an ideal and secure outdoor environment for a growing family.

A brick outbuilding also adjoins the neighbour's property, and is currently used as a storage shed, workshop and studio.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown on 01953 452990.

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H Brown

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for �280,000. Picture: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H Brown

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H Brown

This characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H BrownThis characterful property at New North Road, Attleborough, is for sale for £280,000. Picture: William H Brown

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for City’s Premier League push

Fit-again defender Christoph Zimmermann is closing in a return to the Norwich City squad Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Press conference RECAP: Klose fit for Norwich but Chelsea suffer Kante blow

Timm Klose at Norwich City's training on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists