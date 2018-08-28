How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being built to reflect our changing lifestyles? Edward Parker from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edward Parker, Bennett Homes. Pic: www.bennett-homes.co.uk Edward Parker, Bennett Homes. Pic: www.bennett-homes.co.uk

Buying new brings a range of benefits – energy efficient homes, appliances under guarantee and the chance to put your own stamp on your home – as well as a property that has been designed with today’s lifestyles in mind.

By listening to our customers, we have adapted our home layouts to reflect current lifestyles, with more open-plan living, kitchen/diners, en suite shower rooms in addition to a family bathroom and plenty of built-in storage including fitted wardrobes and bathroom furniture.

Most buyers have a fixed budget when it comes to buying their home – whether it’s first-time buyers, growing families or active retirees – and they need to know what is included and what isn’t. That’s why at Bennett Homes, we include many features as standard within the asking price.

Where there are grown-up children or grandparents moving in, house types which have an annexe over the garage are ideal for self-contained living.

Kitchens are one of the most important features for buyers and that’s why we now offer Bosch appliances including dishwashers, as well as downlighters and under-unit lighting. In bathrooms, we provide high quality fixtures and fittings, including larger than average shower cubicles, as well as a range of bathroom furniture to store all your toiletries and towels. Built-in storage in other areas of the house is also key and that’s why you will find fitted wardrobes and cupboards in our homes. Energy efficiency is also top of the agenda as are green credentials and so we are installing Air Source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels in some properties.

We also know how important connectivity is in today’s world and that’s why many new homes come with Fibre To The Premises (FTTP), ready for fast broadband connection. And to save clutter in the kitchen, we often install USB charger points so you can plug your appliances straight in for recharging.

We look forward to welcoming you to one of our current developments to see our homes for contemporary living first hand: Saxon Green at Ashill; The Signals at Watton; Woodlands at Costessey; Tudor Gardens at Framlingham and Abbey Gardens at Thorpe-le-Soken.

You can contact Bennett Homes, sponsors of this column, on 01284 766057 or see www.bennett-homes.co.uk



