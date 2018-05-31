Logo

Historic pub to be converted into flats

PUBLISHED: 10:04 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 01 June 2020

Back then, the Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft before its closure. Picture: Nick Butcher

A former pub that called last orders more than five years ago is set to be converted into homes after plans were given the go-ahead.

The vacant Eagle Taven pub in July last year. Picture: Google ImagesThe vacant Eagle Taven pub in July last year. Picture: Google Images

The historic Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft had been serving since the 1800s until it was closed in 2014.

Having remained empty since its closure, plans centring around “the conversion of the Eagle Tavern with demolitions to the rear, to provide four self contained dwellings with rear gardens and storage buildings” were lodged with East Suffolk Council in April for the site on Tonning Street in Lowestoft.

The scheme was approved by the council under delegated powers last week.

The Eagle Tavern shut its doors in the town in October 2014 after its licence was revoked following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.

At the time Public Inns Partnership lost its premises licence for the pub on Tonning Street during a hearing of the then Waveney District Council’s licensing sub committee.

Having remained empty since its closure, a new lease of life is planned.

A scheme submitted by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicant Public Inns Partnership said the site area measures 399sq m.

It said: “The proposed development comprises change of use and reconfiguration of the existing building in order to create three two-bed dwellings and one one-bed house.”

In recommending approval with the “application permitted”, the delegated officer report states: “Planning permission is sought for the conversion of the former Eagle Tavern into four dwellings.

“Associated works include the conversion of an existing outbuilding to form areas of storage in connection with the residential units and the demolition of single storey rear elements.

“The building is considered unlikely to be used for other community facilities, and would provide a benefit in the reduction of noise in the local area.

“The proposal would bring about four new dwellings and some modest economic benefits as a result.”

With Suffolk County Council’s Highways team recommending refusal of the scheme “due to the potential impact on on-street parking”, the application was approved with conditions.

The report concludes: “The proposed scheme includes the retention of the existing eagles and tile signage to the roof; this is a more historic, unique feature of the building and provides some indication of the previous use, an appropriate design response, contributing positively to the character of the proposal building and the surrounding area.

“In conclusion, the principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable.”

