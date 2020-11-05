Enjoy village life at this pretty period cottage for rent in a Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 17:24 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 November 2020
Archant
A detached period cottage in the village of Beetley, near Dereham, has just come on to the rental market in Norfolk.
Drift Cottage is available to rent with Sowerbys from November 25 on an initial 12-month tenancy for £1,400 per calendar month.
Originally built in the 19th century, the property has been transformed from a two-bedroom cottage into a beautiful family home and now it not only offers flexibile living accommodation but also boasts a number of original character features and plenty of Norfolk charm.
The downstairs accommodation comprises three good-sized reception rooms, including a living room with a feature wood burner and an L-shaped sitting room which is currently used as a formal dining room.
The open-plan kitchen also offers lots of dining space and features vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams throughout, alongside contemporary yet country-style fittings and an integral fridge/freezer and Rangemaster cooker.
There is also a separate utility space, a downstairs shower room and the main bedroom which comes with its own en suite.
The first floor accommodation is accessed from the living room via a set of cottage-style stairs, leading to a long landing with views to the front overlooking the gardens. Off the landing, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which are double-glazed.
Outside, the property sits in an elevated position towards the back of its plot. It is surrounded by private gardens, which are tiered, and includes a storage shed, wood store and yurt hut which also has a central cooking stove.
There is also a patio area, two private and enclosed courtyards and a shingle driveway.
For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.
