Enjoy village life at this pretty period cottage for rent in a Norfolk village

This four-bedroom cottage in Beetley near Gressenhall is available on a 12-month tenancy. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A detached period cottage in the village of Beetley, near Dereham, has just come on to the rental market in Norfolk.

This four-bedroom cottage in Beetley near Gressenhall is available on a 12-month tenancy. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom cottage in Beetley near Gressenhall is available on a 12-month tenancy. Picture: Sowerbys

Drift Cottage is available to rent with Sowerbys from November 25 on an initial 12-month tenancy for £1,400 per calendar month.

Originally built in the 19th century, the property has been transformed from a two-bedroom cottage into a beautiful family home and now it not only offers flexibile living accommodation but also boasts a number of original character features and plenty of Norfolk charm.

The downstairs accommodation comprises three good-sized reception rooms, including a living room with a feature wood burner and an L-shaped sitting room which is currently used as a formal dining room.

The open-plan kitchen also offers lots of dining space and features vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams throughout, alongside contemporary yet country-style fittings and an integral fridge/freezer and Rangemaster cooker.

There is also a separate utility space, a downstairs shower room and the main bedroom which comes with its own en suite.

The first floor accommodation is accessed from the living room via a set of cottage-style stairs, leading to a long landing with views to the front overlooking the gardens. Off the landing, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which are double-glazed.

Outside, the property sits in an elevated position towards the back of its plot. It is surrounded by private gardens, which are tiered, and includes a storage shed, wood store and yurt hut which also has a central cooking stove.

There is also a patio area, two private and enclosed courtyards and a shingle driveway.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.

