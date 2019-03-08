Logo

Victory for walkers in dog fight over path

PUBLISHED: 17:08 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 03 September 2019

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Archant

Plans to fence off a garden that has been used by dog walkers have been refused.

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val LeiversWalkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Landowners applied to change the use of land of 6 and 7 Burdock Close in Downham Market from an open to enclosed garden.

But walkers objected to the plans and have taken issue with fences that have been put up, claiming they have used the site for years.

The land, which is privately owned by the applicants, was used as an amenity area. The ground lies to the south of the properties and leads on to London Road.

Councillors voted against the planning application in a meeting on Monday, September 2.

Land registry shows the land is privately owned by the applicant. Picture: Sarah HussainLand registry shows the land is privately owned by the applicant. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Mrs Endresz, one of the applicant's, said: "The developers only moved out in 2007, preventing the use of this area by the public as it was a privately-owned building site subject to health and safety law. Since that time the public have been inadvertently trespassing upon private land.

"Enclosing our garden does not create jeopardy or precedent.

You may also want to watch:

"Should the application be refused, we are unable to enjoy our own gardens with privacy and security. But as land owners, we retain the right in law to fence the garden with a meter-high fence. This benefits no-one.

"In light of this, we are willing to offer a gesture of goodwill to move the current fence back to leave a meter strip which will allow public access and transfer the meter strip to the council."

Downham Market Town council and walkers objected to the application on the grounds it will reduce green space and obstructs people from accessing a footpath.

Speaking on behalf of Downham Market Town council, the town clerk, Elaine Oliver said: "We will not support the lose of public amenity areas."

Councillor Charles Joyce said: "How are we going to tell the owners what to do with their own land?

"Where do we draw the line?"

Councillor Christine Hudson said: "I wouldn't want anybody walking along the bottom of my garden, it is their land and if the council wants a footpath they should buy it."

Walkers are hoping to apply to get the land listed as a public footpath.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Factory manager loses licence after drink-driving on NDR

Stock image of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists