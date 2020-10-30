Logo

Sloping floor and cracks in the walls - Homeowner’s anger after finding 100 snags in new house

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 30 October 2020

More than 100 snags were found at a Persimmons home in Diss. Picture: Elizabeth A

Elizabeth A

A new homeowner says the developer who built her house “couldn’t care less” after she found more than 100 snags on moving in - including a sloping floor and a staircase which is “falling apart”.

The homeowner, Elizabeth, from the Orchard Croft estate, in Diss, is another resident who has come forward to complain about her “poorly built” home after reporting 111 snags over the past two years.

She bought the house, built by Persimmon Homes, in April 2019, and despite it being her first ever home, she said it has been a “horrible” and “soul destroying” experience.

The 36-year-old said: “I have had anything but a positive experience with Persimmon Homes.

“I have lived here just about 18 months now and I have recorded more than 100 snags, ranging from small things to more major problems.

“They have fixed my ceiling twice. I haven’t been able to use the front two rings of my gas hob since I moved in because all of my pans slide off.

“My en-suite floor slopes and is uneven. It feels like I’m drunk when I’m brushing my teeth.

“On top of that my staircase is falling apart, it is one thing after another.”

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: “We deal with our customers directly on a one-to-one basis and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“All of our new homes come with a two-year Persimmon warrant plus a 10 year insurance backed warranty, ensuring every property is built to rigorously inspected standards and providing reassurance to customers that defects will be rectified under the guarantee.”

But the homeowner said she has been made to feel that Persimmon Homes “just don’t care” and despite lodging numerous complaints, she rarely receives a response.

The NHS worker added: “This is my first home and it’s soul destroying.

“It’s like they couldn’t care less, they throw these houses up, get them done and move onto the next one.

“I would never ever buy a Persimmon home again. It has been a horrible experience.

“It has nearly been two years. I want my snags resolved, and I want them resolved now.”

