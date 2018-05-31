‘Queen Anne’ style Norfolk manor house goes up for sale for £950,000

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000.

A Grade II* listed manor house has come on the market near Diss at a guide price of £950,000.

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000.

From the outside, Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is every bit a Queen Anne country house, traditionally constructed of brick with a pitched tiled roof and the ornate decorative mouldings so typical of the 18th century.

Fine period details are replicated inside, too, where there are five elegant and well-proportioned reception rooms and six bedrooms, all featuring fine sash windows.

The property is Grade II* listed, meaning that it’s on the The National Heritage List for England and judged to be of particular national importance or special interest.

“Queen Anne houses are always architectural gems and this one is no exception,” says Louis de Soissons, head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, which is selling the property at a guide price of £950,000.

The current owners have lived here for almost 30 years and, in that time, have carried out a number of renovations. In 2000, they extended the property to include a billiards/games room, as well as two new porches. In 2011, the orangery was added.

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

The original Victorian glasshouse has also been completely renovated and, most recently in 2013, the entire top floor of the main house was refurbished and reconfigured; it now features three en suite double bedrooms and a study/sitting room.

Three further en suite bedrooms, including the master with a particularly large adjoining bathroom, can be found on the first floor.

Approximately five acres of gardens and grounds surround the property, including a heated swimming pool and a hard tennis court, which has been recently refurbished. There is also an open-fronted garage and a workshop.

The property offers plenty of space for off-road parking and, to the south, there is a paved terrace that is approached off the orangery and kitchen/breakfast room. This leads on to the swimming pool, which is surrounded by decking, and a lawned garden to the south. There is also a large natural pond and an extensive area of grass meadow/paddock.

To the north of the house are two self-contained cottages. Known as The Old Office and The Stables, these former outbuildings are both currently let on shorthold tenancies and produce a combined annual rent of approximately £14,340.

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

The cottages are offered for sale as a separate lot and may be obtained with vacant posession.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills

Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills Dickleburgh Manor near Diss is a Grade II* listed country manor house for sale at a guide price of £950,000. Picture: Savills