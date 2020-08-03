See inside this 15th century period property with self-contained annexe for sale for £465,000
PUBLISHED: 11:36 03 August 2020
It’s been a 15th century hall house, a saddlery and even a shop front but now this five-bedroom property in New Buckenham could be your new family home.
Dial House in New Buckenham dates back to the 15th century and comes with all the period features you’d expect: exposed brick, beams, stunning fireplaces and pamment tiling.
The property was originally a 15th century hall house before becoming two cottages, then one. It’s also been a saddlery and a village shop.
It’s now on the market at a guide price of £465,000 and is described by selling agents Fine & Country as a home that’s “brimming with character”. The main house offers four good-sized bedrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen, and there is also an adjoining one-bedroom cottage. This comes with an open-plan living/kitchen area, double bedroom and wet room and could be incorporated into the main house, rented out as a holiday let or used as accommodation for different generations of the family. It could also be used as a home office, business premises or converted back into a shop, subject to planning.
The current owners have beautifully refurbished the property, fitting new windows, a new kitchen and bathroom and carrying out works on the roof.
The kitchen is now a real highlight of the property and runs almost along the entire rear width of the home. It features granite work surfaces, a butler sink, a dishwasher and a free-standing range, with exposed beams and a rear door leading out into the garden. There is also a separate utility room.
The three reception rooms include a front room with bay window and views over the street, a formal dining room with impressive inglenook fireplace and a separate sitting room.
The ground-floor shower room has been recently renovated and there is also a separate cloakroom to the master suite.
To the rear of the main house there is an enclosed courtyard garden and a driveway. The self-contained cottage also has its own courtyard garden.
For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01603 221888.
PROPERTY FACTS
Dial House, New Buckenham
Guide price: £465,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com
