Logo

See inside this 15th century period property with self-contained annexe for sale for £465,000

PUBLISHED: 11:36 03 August 2020

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

It’s been a 15th century hall house, a saddlery and even a shop front but now this five-bedroom property in New Buckenham could be your new family home.

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dial House in New Buckenham dates back to the 15th century and comes with all the period features you’d expect: exposed brick, beams, stunning fireplaces and pamment tiling.

The property was originally a 15th century hall house before becoming two cottages, then one. It’s also been a saddlery and a village shop.

It’s now on the market at a guide price of £465,000 and is described by selling agents Fine & Country as a home that’s “brimming with character”. The main house offers four good-sized bedrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen, and there is also an adjoining one-bedroom cottage. This comes with an open-plan living/kitchen area, double bedroom and wet room and could be incorporated into the main house, rented out as a holiday let or used as accommodation for different generations of the family. It could also be used as a home office, business premises or converted back into a shop, subject to planning.

READ MORE: Seaside property with quirky lookout turret goes up for sale for £280,000

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The current owners have beautifully refurbished the property, fitting new windows, a new kitchen and bathroom and carrying out works on the roof.

The kitchen is now a real highlight of the property and runs almost along the entire rear width of the home. It features granite work surfaces, a butler sink, a dishwasher and a free-standing range, with exposed beams and a rear door leading out into the garden. There is also a separate utility room.

The three reception rooms include a front room with bay window and views over the street, a formal dining room with impressive inglenook fireplace and a separate sitting room.

The ground-floor shower room has been recently renovated and there is also a separate cloakroom to the master suite.

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

To the rear of the main house there is an enclosed courtyard garden and a driveway. The self-contained cottage also has its own courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01603 221888.

PROPERTY FACTS

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dial House, New Buckenham

Guide price: £465,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThis five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY