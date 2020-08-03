See inside this 15th century period property with self-contained annexe for sale for £465,000

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

It’s been a 15th century hall house, a saddlery and even a shop front but now this five-bedroom property in New Buckenham could be your new family home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dial House in New Buckenham dates back to the 15th century and comes with all the period features you’d expect: exposed brick, beams, stunning fireplaces and pamment tiling.

The property was originally a 15th century hall house before becoming two cottages, then one. It’s also been a saddlery and a village shop.

It’s now on the market at a guide price of £465,000 and is described by selling agents Fine & Country as a home that’s “brimming with character”. The main house offers four good-sized bedrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen, and there is also an adjoining one-bedroom cottage. This comes with an open-plan living/kitchen area, double bedroom and wet room and could be incorporated into the main house, rented out as a holiday let or used as accommodation for different generations of the family. It could also be used as a home office, business premises or converted back into a shop, subject to planning.

READ MORE: Seaside property with quirky lookout turret goes up for sale for £280,000

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The current owners have beautifully refurbished the property, fitting new windows, a new kitchen and bathroom and carrying out works on the roof.

The kitchen is now a real highlight of the property and runs almost along the entire rear width of the home. It features granite work surfaces, a butler sink, a dishwasher and a free-standing range, with exposed beams and a rear door leading out into the garden. There is also a separate utility room.

The three reception rooms include a front room with bay window and views over the street, a formal dining room with impressive inglenook fireplace and a separate sitting room.

The ground-floor shower room has been recently renovated and there is also a separate cloakroom to the master suite.

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

To the rear of the main house there is an enclosed courtyard garden and a driveway. The self-contained cottage also has its own courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01603 221888.

PROPERTY FACTS

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dial House, New Buckenham

Guide price: £465,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom home in New Buckenham is on the market at a guide price of �465,000. Picture: Fine & Country