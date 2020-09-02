See inside this small but interesting period home to rent in Norwich for £600 per month
PUBLISHED: 16:49 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 02 September 2020
A 19th century period property with one bedroom and one bathroom has become available to rent just a mile from Norwich city centre.
Early viewings are highly encouraged for this small but interesting Grade II listed house situated on the south side of the River Wensum, just one mile west of Norwich city centre.
Dial Corner House is available to rent with Watsons for £600 per calendar month and offers something a little different for a single renter wanting to make the most of city life.
The property itself is believed to date from the early 19th Century and boasts its original doorcase and small pane sash windows. There are also a number of pretty period features inside, including panelled doors, an attractive fireplace and decorative moulded plasterwork.
The property also benefits from gas-fired central heating as well as a modern fitted kitchen on the first floor. This features both base and wall-mounted units, a built-in electric oven, four-ring electric hob and a fitted breakfast bar.
The sitting room features an open fireplace with cast-iron grate and a painted surround, as well as an eye-catching mantlepiece, moulded skirting and decorative plasterwork alongside two arched alcoves.
Upstairs, the bedroom is fitted with built-in cupboards and there is a quirky bathroom with a three piece suite, including a bath. A cast iron fireplace also features in the space, though it has been blocked off and can therefore not be used.
The property comes with an off-street parking space, which is a much valued commodity in the city. It is also close to an attractive riverside pub and well-served by local amenities, good transport links and close to the Marriott’s Way cycle path.
The property is available on a long-term let.
For more information, contact Watsons on 01603 950077.
