See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

You’ll never be bored at this eco-friendly home in Taverham, as it’s tucked away in a private woodland and comes with a gym, games room and its very own cinema.

This stunning four-bedroom property in Taverham is described as a real dream home by its present owners and it’s easy to see why.

Selling agents Fine & Country Norwich also describe it as like “something out of a film set”, exuding glamour and style in a unique woodland location that offers sublime views and even more entertainment inside.

The design is partly inspired by a treehouse - owing to its leafy woodland setting - and uses lots of glass and an ‘upside down’ layout to maximise the use of natural light.

Built by the current owners, the property, known as Siennabelles, took around 18 months to complete. It has been updated and improved since, with no expense spared.

As a home, it’s also very eco-friendly, with an air source heat pump, triple-glazed windows and a smart electrical system, controlled from your phone.

You’ll find a games room, media room and home gym on the ground floor, as well as a utility area, cloakroom and plenty of storage space - but it isn’t until you get upstairs and on to the first floor that you can really appreciate the views.

Here you will find four double bedrooms, including the master with en suite bathroom and separate dressing room, and a spacious ‘Jack and Jill’ style bathroom with separate shower.

The open-plan kitchen and living area is a real focal point, with the kitchen itself set around an impressive island with Quartz work surfaces and a useful breakfast bar. There is plenty of storage, plus an electric oven, convection microwave, wine fridge and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The kitchen area is surrounded by large glass openings to the front and rear which provide plenty of natural light and stunning views of the surrounding woodland. From these areas, sliding doors provide access out to the dual entertaining decks, beyond which you have access down to the synthetic lawn terrace.

Steps from here lead to the woodland below, where a series of pathways lead around the gardens and woodland. All in all, the property extends to approximately 1.5 acres.

There is also an integrated double garage and tarmac driveway.

For more information about this property, which is on the market for offers over £1,000,000, please contact Fine & Country Norwich on 01603 221888.

