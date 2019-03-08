Derelict mansion Hainford Hall sells for £540,000 at auction

Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A derelict Georgian mansion with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres of land sold for £540,000 at auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hainford Hall in the early 1960s. Picture: SUBMITTED Hainford Hall in the early 1960s. Picture: SUBMITTED

The auction which took place at The Sunningdale Suite Dunston Hall Hotel, Ipswich Road at 11am on Wednesday saw a bidding war with potential buyers.

You may also want to watch:

Bryan Baxter, the auctioneer started the bidding at £475,000 with a proxy bid before others in the room began holding up their catalogues.

The proxy was outbidden by a man in the auction room who eventually bought the property for £540,000.

Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Formerly a car breaker's yard, the grade II listed mansion house has stood empty for 47 years and is in need of a complete makeover.

It offers a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, study, kitchen, cellars, offices and cloakrooms on the ground floor and 11 bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, there are a further three bedrooms.