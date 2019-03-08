Logo

Derelict mansion Hainford Hall sells for £540,000 at auction

PUBLISHED: 12:36 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 17 July 2019

Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A derelict Georgian mansion with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres of land sold for £540,000 at auction.

Hainford Hall in the early 1960s. Picture: SUBMITTEDHainford Hall in the early 1960s. Picture: SUBMITTED

The auction which took place at The Sunningdale Suite Dunston Hall Hotel, Ipswich Road at 11am on Wednesday saw a bidding war with potential buyers.

You may also want to watch:

Bryan Baxter, the auctioneer started the bidding at £475,000 with a proxy bid before others in the room began holding up their catalogues.

The proxy was outbidden by a man in the auction room who eventually bought the property for £540,000.

Hainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodHainford Hall is a Grade II listed mansion with 14 bedrooms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Formerly a car breaker's yard, the grade II listed mansion house has stood empty for 47 years and is in need of a complete makeover.

It offers a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, study, kitchen, cellars, offices and cloakrooms on the ground floor and 11 bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, there are a further three bedrooms.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

Cromer's restored war memoral. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Abandoned cat who ‘greets everyone she meets’ seeks second chance

Abbie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists