Demolition work starts on Norwich hotel

Plantation House on Earlham Road, Norwich, which uis being converted from a former hotel into a private home. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Sophie Wyllie

Demolition work has started to convert a former hotel into a home.

The former MJB Plantation Hotel on Earlham Road has been taken on by Graham Briggs, of North Walsham.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "Consented demolition work to remove the walls and roof covering of the south-eastern corner of the building have started on site.

"In doing so, the owners have also taken down the small section of roof timbers, which we flagged up with the applicant as not being within the consent granted."

They added that the timbers were removed for "structural reasons" and would be reinstated.

The spokesman said: "We do not intend to take enforcement action."

Plantation House is grade II-listed and was built in 1857.

The building was previously owned by MJB hotelier Tony Burlingham.

It will feature a new conservatory, garage and access gate.