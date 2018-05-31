Gallery

See inside this designer bungalow with stunning field views for sale for £650,000

Deerfield is a three-bedroom bungalow on the market with Sowerbys for £650,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Deerfield is a three-bedroom home nestled in gorgeous open fields in High Kelling near Holt - but it's more contemporary than you might expect.

The property is on the market with Sowerbys for £650,000 and has been meticulously designed throughout, combining the best of contemporary, high-end style with a gorgeous finish.

Among its highlights is its sophisticated yet elegant decoration, sublime lateral living space and beautiful manicured gardens which gently blend into the surrounding countryside. It is, in fact, a perfect blend of style, comfort and genuine functionality.

Inside, accommodation extends to approximately 1,700 sq ft and is all on one level. A central reception hall cleverly incorporates a cloakroom area and study before leading to a main reception room. This is an incredibly versatile space and could be used as a formal entertaining area or a cosy snug.

The kitchen has been beautifully crafted and can be found at the rear of the property. It features classic Shaker-style cabinets capped with crisp white stone worktops, fitted appliances and a walk-in pantry. It is open-plan in design and leads to an impressive living area, with bi-fold doors that open out on to a decked terrace and take in stunning views of the countryside beyond.

The master bedroom, at the front of the home, is particuarly decadent, with French doors that open out on to a private terrace, a fitted dressing room and a luxurious en suite.

The two remaining bedrooms also have en suites and there is an additional guest cloakroom too.

Neat, landscaped gardens surround the home, providing a discreet and tranquil environment behind a set of high privacy gates. There are decked terraces, carefully curated pathways and, in the centre, a stunning garden paviliion which proudly overlooks the fields beyond.

To the front, there is a spacious block-paved driveway offering ample secure parking and a detached garage.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

