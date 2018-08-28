Two major developments in west Norfolk could be approved, despite objections

A decision is expected to today over plans for more than 600 homes on the edge of King’s Lynn despite opposition from villagers and a 1,000-signature petition.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee meets this morning (December 17) to discuss proposals to develop two sites in South Wootton with new houses, a community centre, shops and a pub.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans, which are being met with fierce opposition.

One site comprises of 450 houses on land north of Edward Benefer Way and the west of South Wootton School. The other 125 new properties, on land to the west of Nursery Lane and Bracken Road.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition against the developments and there are more than 90 comments on the council’s planning website objecting to the plans.

Margaret McDermott writes: “South Wootton is becoming a sprawling mass of houses. Hall Lane is already complete chaos at school times, if the school was expanded as surely it would need to be, where would all the parents park for dropping their children off.”

Gary Everett says: “I strongly object to this application on the basis of the high increase in traffic, Nursery Lane is currently used as a rat-run for traffic either trying to enter or leave King’s Lynn.”

Castle Rising Parish Council said: “The developer’s total disregard to destroying the village scene and character are clearly indicated by planning for a further phase of development to which they have reserved an access the borough council planning officers need to be aware the various proposals are being strongly objected by South Wootton Parish Council, North Wootton Parish Council,

Castle Rising Parish Council and the majority of local residents over 1,000 of whom have signed a petition or objected. Democratically it would be wrong to ignore this level of opposition.”

A decision is expected by lunchtime today.