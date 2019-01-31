Logo

‘Small’ family home could become seven-bed house of multiple occupation

31 January, 2019 - 09:49
John Robson is once again seeking permission to extend the three-bed property at Crummock Road, this time to create an additional four bedrooms. Photo: Google

Refused plans to turn a small family home in Norwich into a large eight-bed property have been resubmitted - this time for seven rooms.

John Robson is once again seeking permission to extend the three-bed property at Crummock Road, this time to create an additional four bedrooms.

The changes, which include a two-storey rear and single-storey side extension, will see the property turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

His previous application submitted to Norwich City Council was refused last year due to a possible increase in noise and activity.

The council said the creation of a “large house of multiple occupation would lead to a harmful intensification of the use of a small family dwelling.”

Mr Robson’s latest plans seek to address the council’s concerns. He said by reducing the size to seven rooms there will a reduction in noise and activity.

The only communal space in the house will be the kitchen.

