Look inside: Newly opened historic holiday let minutes from the beach

PUBLISHED: 15:37 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 20 June 2019

The new North Cottage holiday let in Cromer. Photo: Jerry Foulkes and Andrea Miller

Jerry Foulkes and Andrea Miller

Take a look inside this historic property on the north Norfolk coast which has just welcomed its first holiday makers.

North Cottage is a very short distance from Cromer beach. Photo: GoogleNorth Cottage is a very short distance from Cromer beach. Photo: Google

North Cottage, located just on the edge of North Lodge Park in Cromer, was purchased by Norwich-born Jerry Foulkes and his partner Andrea Miller at the end of last year.

Beginning work in January, they redecorated the five bedroom building with plans to let it out from this spring - welcoming their first guests in April.

Mr Foulkes, 57, said: "It's a large property with a really rich history.

"We believe it was first built by the Goldsmith family as a smaller cottage to serve as accommodation for the school master of the former boys' school built in 1821.

"At one point in its history it was a holiday property for the wealthy Hoare family, who would travel from Cromer to Norwich by horse and cart, but it was a private home when we bought it.

"North Lodge Park itself was built by the council after it won the bid for the North Lodge estate in a post-war auction and it's celebrating its 90th anniversary this year."

Guests of North Cottage, which has availability this summer via Airbnb, can expect room for 10 people, a walled garden, a five minute walk to the iconic Cromer Pier and a large kitchen space with an AGA cooker.

Mr Foulkes said: "The feedback from the first guests was five-star, we have future bookings placed and we look forward to welcoming more."

