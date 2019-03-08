Gallery

See inside: this modern two-bedroom cottage is for sale in one of Norfolk's oldest villages

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Castle Acre in west Norfolk might be home to beautiful castle ruins and one of England's largest and best-preserved monastic sites, but this charming mid-terrace cottage, down a quiet country lane, is totally modern.

Currently on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £200,000, the property has been recently renovated and now offers gorgeous, contemporary-style interiors and an unexpectedly open-plan layout.

On the ground floor, there is a modern kitchen fitted with traditional wooden surfaces and a good range of integrated appliances.

In the adjoining living area, which features a brick surround fireplace with an eye-catching oak beam mantle, there is a cosy wood-burning stove and its neutral interiors create a light and airy feel.

Two well-proportioned bedrooms can be found upstairs and the bathroom is downstairs, towards the back of the house.

Outside, the property has a detached garden which is tucked away behind the terrace row and completely enclosed by fencing and areas of evergreen hedging.

Off-road parking is also available at the property, which is just around the corner from the idyllic St James Green.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

