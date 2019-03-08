Logo
See inside: this modern two-bedroom cottage is for sale in one of Norfolk's oldest villages

PUBLISHED: 16:41 13 September 2019

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Castle Acre in west Norfolk might be home to beautiful castle ruins and one of England's largest and best-preserved monastic sites, but this charming mid-terrace cottage, down a quiet country lane, is totally modern.

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Currently on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £200,000, the property has been recently renovated and now offers gorgeous, contemporary-style interiors and an unexpectedly open-plan layout.

On the ground floor, there is a modern kitchen fitted with traditional wooden surfaces and a good range of integrated appliances.

In the adjoining living area, which features a brick surround fireplace with an eye-catching oak beam mantle, there is a cosy wood-burning stove and its neutral interiors create a light and airy feel.

Two well-proportioned bedrooms can be found upstairs and the bathroom is downstairs, towards the back of the house.

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has a detached garden which is tucked away behind the terrace row and completely enclosed by fencing and areas of evergreen hedging.

Off-road parking is also available at the property, which is just around the corner from the idyllic St James Green.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: SowerbysThe cottage at Orchard Lane, Castle Acre, is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

