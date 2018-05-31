Logo

Your chance to buy nine bedroom B&B

PUBLISHED: 08:43 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 09 December 2019

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

Barton & Co

A nine bedroom B&B has come on the market near Norwich.

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

The property, which is located on The Street in Costessey, has two floors and a large number of rooms.

As a Bed and Breakfast it currently holds a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5 stars from 43 reviews.

As well as nine bedrooms it has eight bathrooms, of which seven are en-suite, a sitting room, snug, breakfast room, guest lounge, laundry room and office.

It also has south facing gardens and off road parking for up to 10 vehicles.

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

The tenure is freehold and it's on the market for offers in excess of £525,000.

For more information call Barton & Co on 01603950216.

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

You may also want to watch:

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & CoA nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘I cannot give up hope’: Family’s plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Your chance to buy nine bedroom B&B

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co

Man arrested for having knife and drugs in Norwich

Two people were arrested overnight for being in possesion of drugs Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists