Your chance to buy nine bedroom B&B
PUBLISHED: 08:43 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 09 December 2019
Barton & Co
A nine bedroom B&B has come on the market near Norwich.
A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co
The property, which is located on The Street in Costessey, has two floors and a large number of rooms.
As a Bed and Breakfast it currently holds a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5 stars from 43 reviews.
As well as nine bedrooms it has eight bathrooms, of which seven are en-suite, a sitting room, snug, breakfast room, guest lounge, laundry room and office.
It also has south facing gardens and off road parking for up to 10 vehicles.
