See inside this converted Norfolk chapel for sale for £550,000

PUBLISHED: 10:34 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 02 October 2020

The Old Chapel on Yarmouth Road in Hales has come up for sale for �550,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

A converted methodist chapel, now a five-bedroom home, has come up for sale in Hales.

Church and chapel conversions are one of the most popular choices among buyers looking to live in a converted space, particularly in Norfolk, which has the largest concentration of medieval churches compared to anywhere else in the world. But even with more modern conversions, like this converted chapel on Yarmouth Road in Hales, it’s easy to see why they’re so popular, offering extensive period detail and real, one-of-a-kind charm.

The property is for sale with Arnolds Keys at an asking price of £550,000 and features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms in a beautifully converted detached building.

The original chapel is believed to have been built in the early 20th century, before closing and being sold at auction in the early 2000s. It was then converted into a spacious yet cosy family home, and a number of distinctive character features still remain, including its large stained glass windows in the sitting room, high timber-beamed ceilings and an elevated dining area featuring the original pulpit.

Other highlights include a triple-aspect kitchen/diner, fitted with a good range of Shaker-style units, as well as an eye-level Neff double oven and an integrated fridge. There are also four good-sized bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, and a study.

Both the snug and the bathroom, which features a corner bath and a separate walk-in shower, include stained glass windows, and an ornate spiral staircase leads to the first floor. Here you will find three bedrooms and a shower room.

To the front of the property, a shingled driveway provides plenty of space for off-road parking and there is an enclosed front garden with a number of established shrubs. There is also a seating area.

At the rear there is a patio plus a roof pergola which makes the perfect al fresco dining area. The main section of the garden has been raised by timber railway sleepers and is mainly laid to lawn, with established shrubs, flowers and fruit trees surrounding it. There is also a summer house and a garden shed.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys on 01603 620551.

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Hales

Asking price: £550,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551, www.arnoldskeys.com

