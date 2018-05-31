Logo

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 December 2019

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher



Proposals to fill in an "eyesore" patch of land with new homes on a large estate has attracted criticism from neighbours.

Orbit Homes has submitted a full planning application for 16 homes and 32 off-street car parking spaces on land off Fieldfare Way on the Queen's Hill development, Costessey, which already has over 1,500 homes.

If approved by the South Norfolk Council, the plot would include six three-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom properties which would be opposite the Queen's Hill Primary School.

On the design and access statement, the applicant said: "The site has the potential to enhance the area, dramatically improving the curb appeal over the current eyesore. This should be recognised as the main opportunity in developing this site. The site also provides the opportunity to continue the development along Fieldfare Drive and infill the current gap in the street scene.

"The development of this site will enhance the ecology potential for wildlife with the inclusion of trees, shrubs and planting, resulting in a net gain for biodiversity.

"New access points are proposed from Fieldfare Drive, which have been designed carefully as to avoid any clashes."

Queen's Hill resident John Pleban, from Silvo Road, said: "I strongly object. The site is supposed to be reserved for a 'village centre'. The council has repeatedly accepted more and more housing in an already over populated area. Where are the children of these families going to go to school? This area cannot fit another bunch of houses. Parking is chronically bad during peak times, with cars parked on both sides of the street and no enforcement of yellow lines."

Another Queen's Hill resident, Michael Cusdin, from Solario Road, said: "Queen's Hill estate does not need anymore houses, the school is full and traffic is heavy during rush hour. During school drop off and pick up the whole of Fieldfare is covered with cars. People will park either on this new development or further around the estate causing more jams. Developers are cramming as many houses as possible onto an already packed estate."

Anglian Water has raised concerns that the development would lead to an "unacceptable risk of flooding downstream" and recommended that mitigation measures are introduced.

