See how this former village shop has been transformed into a £500,000 family home

This former village shop in Kenninghall is now a stunning four-bedroom home on the market for £500,000. Picture: Fine & Country Diss Archant

This four-bedroom home in Kenninghall used to be the village shop - but you wouldn't know to look at it.

For over a century, this four-bedroom home in Kenninghall served as the village shop, although very little trace of its former life remains except its name, Commerce House, and the large cellar which was once used as the stock room.

Instead, it's a charming period house situated in the centre of the village - once home to the Dukes of Norfolk - and on the market with Fine & Country Diss for £500,000.

The house was originally built in the 1840s and is Georgian in style although the current owner has carried out a number of improvements over the years.

Inside, a handsome entrance hall leads to the principal rooms and an impressive sweeping staircase. The original tiled floor sets the tone for the rest of the property, which is classical in style and offers an abundance of pretty period features from both the Georgian and Victorian eras.

The main reception rooms on the ground floor have elegant high ceilings and large, well-proportioned windows which flood the space in glorious natural light. The reception rooms also include their original fireplaces, ensuring that both spaces enjoy a beautiful focal point.

What makes this property particularly special is the way in which modern elements have been seamlessly incorporated into the fabric of the home.

Bi-fold doors between the kitchen and living room allow these two spaces to become one, encouraging a free flow of space and plenty of flexibility.

The kitchen/dining room is a particular highlight, and the extra space transforms it into a much more modern and open-plan space, ready to welcome family or guests to gather.

There is also another reception room on the ground floor, which boasts a stylish feature wall, elegant cornicing and a beautiful fireplace, as well as a utility room/study that adds extra space and flexibility.

Upstairs, the family bathroom is among the rooms to benefit from the recent improvements, having been extensively remodelled. The attention to detail is superb and includes exposed brickwork, a large shower, free-standing bath and unique design features which give it a rustic yet contemporary feel.

Another shower room can also be found in the master suite, a generous-sized space with deep fitted wardrobes. There are also three further bedrooms on the first floor.

Charming gardens can be found at the rear of the property and include a striking thatched pergola and a patio which has been recently laid. The garden is divided into two sections, with a walled garden offering plenty of seating and a lawned area which is ideal for children to enjoy.

Please contact Fine & Country Diss on 01379 646020 for details.

