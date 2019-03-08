Logo

See how this charming character cottage has been transformed into a stylish home

PUBLISHED: 17:19 14 March 2019

Cobweb Cottage is currently on the market with Brown & Co at a guide price of £375,000. Picture: Brown & Co

Cobweb Cottage is currently on the market with Brown & Co at a guide price of £375,000. Picture: Brown & Co

Cobweb Cottage, near Bungay, has been carefully renovated and is currently on the market at a guide price of £375,000.

Despite being updated and renovated throughout, the property has retained much of its original character with exposed beams. Picture: Brown & Co

Taking in picturesque views over the south Norfolk countryside, Cobweb Cottage, at Topcroft near Bungay, has been put up for sale with Brown & Co for a guide price of £375,000.

The property dates back, in part, to the 1750s and would originally have been a farm worker’s cottage. But for the last 21 years, it has been home to the same owners who have carefully restored and renovated it to create a bright and stylish home.

Over the years, the couple have had sympathetic upgrades made to the property, including an additional reception room and entrance hall built at ground floor level, and a new master bedroom and en suite shower room above. At the rear of the house, further englargements have been made to create a beautiful dining room. The kitchen has also been extended and replaced, and an oak garden room added to the side.

Inside, the property is well decorated and filled with natural light. Original beams have been carefully preserved and are complemented by the addition of handcrafted oak woodwork. The ground-floor accommodation now has an open-plan feel and offers a sitting room, garden room, kitchen and dining room. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – including the master suite with its en suite shower room – and a family bathroom.

Outside, Cobweb Cottage sits in lovely gardens which have been well landscaped and looked after by their current owners. A garden at the back provides a large brick-weave patio area, perfect for outside dining, along with a raised seating space and large expanse of lawn. The property also offers off-road parking spaces for two vehicles and a garage which could be easily converted into an office.

Cobweb Cottage is currently on the market with Brown & Co at a guide price of £375,000. For more information, call 01603 629871.

The kitchen has been extended and replaced to offer a bright, light space with Shaker-style units. Picture: Brown & Co

Cobweb Cottage is currently on the market with Brown & Co at a guide price of £375,000. Picture: Brown & Co

The current owners have added a new garden room to the side. Picture: Brown & Co

The dining room offers a bright entertaining space with garden views. Picture: Brown & Co

