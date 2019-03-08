Logo

See inside this stunning regency-style house on sale for £2.5million

PUBLISHED: 17:13 18 April 2019

Cobham House, in Burnham Market, is on the market for £2.5million. Picture: Bedfords

Cobham House, in Burnham Market, is on the market for £2.5million. Picture: Bedfords

Pretty Cobham House sits opposite All Saints Church in Burnham Market.

Cobham House in Burnham Market, on sale with Bedfords. Picture: BedfordsCobham House in Burnham Market, on sale with Bedfords. Picture: Bedfords

This regency-style house, believed to date back to 1830, is currently on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £2,500,000 and has been meticulously renovated and extended throughout.

At the very heart of the house is a light and airy family room, which has glazed windows to three of its sides and provides access to a fully enclosed and sheltered courtyard. There are two further reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a panelled study and a kitchen.

A hall at the rear of the property opens out on to a ground floor wing with a utility room and three bedroom suites. There are also two further bedroom suites upstairs which each have their own private dressing rooms and bathrooms.

The property sits in approximately 0.75 of an acre and outside, the grounds have been professionally landscaped to provide interest and structure year-round. There is a gravelled driveway, which offers ample parking space, as well as a garage.

The property has been meticulously extended throughout. Picture: BedfordsThe property has been meticulously extended throughout. Picture: Bedfords

A two-bedroom guest house, known as Cobham Lodge, also sits within the grounds and provides independent and private accommodation away from the main house. It features a large, vaulted open-plan kitchen/living room and two en-suite bedrooms – all of which feature the same high-quality design as the main house.

For more information about this property, contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.

The kitchen in Cobham House, Burnham Market. Picture: BedfordsThe kitchen in Cobham House, Burnham Market. Picture: Bedfords

Cobham House is on the market for £2.5million. Picture: BedfordsCobham House is on the market for £2.5million. Picture: Bedfords

Cobham House, Burnham Market. Picture: BedfordsCobham House, Burnham Market. Picture: Bedfords

Stunning interiors at Cobham House, near Burnham Market. Picture: BedfordsStunning interiors at Cobham House, near Burnham Market. Picture: Bedfords

The property offers flexible living spaces and bedrooms for guests. Picture: BedfordsThe property offers flexible living spaces and bedrooms for guests. Picture: Bedfords

The property also offers extensive gardens and a separate, self-contained property known as Cobham Lodge. Picture: BedfordsThe property also offers extensive gardens and a separate, self-contained property known as Cobham Lodge. Picture: Bedfords

