See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select William H Brown Select

An 'ultra-modern' family home has come on the market in the seaside town of Hunstanton.

The property, which is located on South Beach Road, has three floors and two self contained annexes.

The ground floor houses two garages, a utility room, three store rooms and a hall.

The first floor has a layout of four balconies, a master bedroom, two other bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dressing room and a study.

The second floor has a kitchen, a large open plan living area and two more balconies.

One of the annexes houses a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and dining area, and the other has three bedrooms, a toilet and bathroom, a kitchen, a living room and a utility room.

The listing promises "far reaching sea views to the west" and the guide price is £950,000.

For more information call William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

