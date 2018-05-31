Logo

See inside this ‘charming’ 17th century farmhouse for sale for £850,000

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 20 April 2020

Church Farm House, Alderford, is on the market at a guide price of �850,000. Picture: Savills

This beautiful Grade II listed farmhouse offers handsome Georgian features, stunning gardens and impressive countryside views.

Church Farm House in Alderford, near Reepham, is described by selling agent, Savills, as a “a charming Georgian farmhouse”. It offers spacious living accommodation, secluded gardens and a convenient location near to the Northern Distributor Road, and is on the market at a guide price of £850,000.

While parts of the property date back to 1666, its impressive period features are largely Georgian, including open fires, original cornices, sash windows with shutters and a large inglenook fireplace in the kitchen.

READ MORE: See inside this Victorian farm worker’s cottage for sale for £325,000

Over recent years, the property has been sympathetically renovated, with newer additions marrying well with older parts of the house, and its glorious south-facing position means that light floods the rooms all day long.

There are five reception rooms in total, including an elegant Georgian-style drawing room, and a garden sitting room which offers direct access to the gardens.

The hallway is particularly striking, with an impressive sweeping staircase, and there is also a large, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room designed in a country style.

Upstairs, the property offers five large double bedrooms, a smaller single and three bathrooms including a shower room.

READ MORE: A ‘ready made’ retreat: see inside this pretty pastel home for sale for £405,000

Generous storage is available throughout the property, and there is further development opportunity in the attic space, which is extensive.

Church Farm House is surrounded by secluded gardens and grounds, extending to approximately one acre. This includes expansive areas of lawns, ornamental trees, flowering shrubs and old roses, all of which provide interest and colour throughout the year.

The front of the property faces south, clad in beautiful wisteria, and to the west of the house there is a walled garden and long terrace. There is also a kitchen garden and greenhouse, and a selection of quince, apple and pear trees.

Extensive parking is available at the property, along with several useful outbuildings.

For more information about this property, please contact Savills on 01603 229256.

