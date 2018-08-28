Logo

Why your head should rule your heart when it comes to buying a home

PUBLISHED: 13:07 11 January 2019

Park View showhouse in Cromer. Picture: Joakim Boren

Park View showhouse in Cromer. Picture: Joakim Boren

www.joakimboren.com © All Rights Reserved 2015 contact@joakimboren.com

Philip Makepeace, managing director at Norfolk Homes, discusses the importance of making the right decision.

Family living is at the heart of Norfolk Homes developments. Picture: Joakim BorenFamily living is at the heart of Norfolk Homes developments. Picture: Joakim Boren

If there is one thing you really need to be certain about, it’s your choice of home, as it will be one of the biggest investments you will ever make in your life.

As we enter 2019 the ‘B word’ is creating uncertainty, and who knows how long it will continue? So if you have decided to go ahead and buy a new home, second hand or new build, then do your homework and make sure you make a well informed decision – one that you will be happy with for many years to come. Well that sounds obvious doesn’t it? But so many of us make our choice and decision with our hearts and not our heads; we may want a period-style “dream home” and we can be very good at convincing ourselves that “it really won’t need that much work doing to it, the roof will easily last another 10 years, and yes the windows may rattle and let the cold air in but it is my dream home!” We love optimism but foolish optimism can be expensive.

If someone asked you for advice when looking at buying a new build home, what would you say? Something like...

“Buy only from a reputable builder, known for their high quality, superb finish and exceptional specifications, and a builder who gives good value and superb customer service.”

The Wyngates development at Blofield. Picture: Joakim BorenThe Wyngates development at Blofield. Picture: Joakim Boren

Or perhaps...

“Buy only from a builder who is truly reliable, whose customers are so happy with their home many will buy a second and even their third home from them. Buy a home that you love but one that is energy efficient and will need relatively little maintenance.”

So that’s us. Come and speak to our friendly and knowledgeable staff, let them show you all that we offer our customers, then you can be certain and confident that you will be buying a fabulous new home from us.

Norfolk Homes is currently building at Blofield, Cromer, Hemsby, Poringland, Sheringham and Sprowston, and coming soon to Trowse. For more information visit www.norfolkhomes.co.uk.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I’m no Barbie doll, I have a degree,’ says model used by farm firm

Melissa Sharp, who is a graduate, professional dancer and personal trainer, has hit back after criticism of her for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm, Agrifac UK Ltd. Pic: Melissa Sharp.

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists