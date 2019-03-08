Logo

Fancy running this popular bed and breakfast – or turning it into your new home?

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 08 April 2019

Chedgrave House is currently for sale at a guide price of £650,000. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Chedgrave House is currently for sale at a guide price of £650,000. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Chedgrave House in Chedgrave, near Loddon, is currently on the market with Musker McIntyre at a guide price of £650,000.

The property is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast but could be an ideal family home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThe property is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast but could be an ideal family home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Built in 1900, Chedgrave House is a large Victorian property offering 2,700 sq ft of internal accommodation. Beautifully presented, it sits in a total plot of approximately half an acre and is run as a successful bed and breakfast by its current owners but would also make an ideal family home. The property is well situated in the sought-after village of Chedgrave, near Loddon, and is within easy reach of Beccles, Bungay and Norwich city centre.

Inside there are two reception rooms on the ground floor as well as a snug and a kitchen, which leads on to a light and airy conservatory. A family bathroom and four bedrooms can be found on the first floor – three of which have an ensuite. There are two further bedrooms and a fourth ensuite bathroom on the second floor.

Outside and to the rear of the property is a large, landscaped garden. This includes a workshop which could be used as a playroom or as additional storage. The property also offers a large double garage with electric doors and ample parking space, sufficient for up to 12 cars. Some hard-standing space exists for a boat or caravan, and there is also a patch of meadow which, subject to permissions, could be used as a holiday let.

For more information about this property, contact Musker McIntyre on 01508 521110.

Chedgrave House is currently for sale for £650,000. Picture: Musker McIntyreChedgrave House is currently for sale for £650,000. Picture: Musker McIntyre

The property is well placed in a sought-after village location, close to amenities. Picture: Musker McIntyreThe property is well placed in a sought-after village location, close to amenities. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Chedgrave House sits in approximately half an acre. Picture: Musker McIntyreChedgrave House sits in approximately half an acre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

