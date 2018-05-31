Gallery

Picturesque charm in rural north Norfolk

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Archant

Stunning extended rural cottage with four bedrooms and plenty of original features, in Bessingham, north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

This is a charming and picturesque 18th century four bedroom period property of brick and flint structure, traditional in style for the area, and set in just under half an acre of land in rural north Norfolk. Garden Cottage has been modernised and extended sympathetically by the former owners to create a spacious family home.

Originally two separate cottages, this property offers all you could wish for in terms of rural idyll. There are two large reception rooms as well as a garden room with French windows. Downstairs comprises an entrance hall, sitting and living rooms (with inglenook fireplace), snug, beautifully fitted kitchen/breakfast room and cloakroom. The cottage is light, airy and spacious with timber beams and oak flooring throughout, as well as pamment flooring in the kitchen.

Upstairs are four comfortable bedrooms and two bathrooms and outside is a double garage, ample parking and a large garden which backs on to woodland and adjoins local farmland. The garden has a large lawned area, with various fine mature and fruit trees and ornamental shrubs. There is also a kitchen garden with raised beds and soft fruit canes.

Bessingham sits just six miles inland from the stunning north Norfolk coast, and is equidistant between the popular market towns of Holt and Aylsham, both of which have outstanding independent and state schools, good pubs, restaurants and shops. Norwich is around 18 miles to the south, with direct train links to London.

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage, Bessingham is for sale at £625,000 with Savills - for more information, please call 01603 229 229.

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills Garden Cottage - an utterly charming and picturesque four bedroom home in rural north Norfolk Picture: Savills