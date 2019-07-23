Logo

See inside £800,000 terraced house in central Norwich

23 July, 2019 - 11:46
A five bedroom terraced house on Chapelfield Road in Norwich has come on the market with a guide price of £815,000.

The refurbished Regency property is located in central Norwich close to Chapelfield Gardens and the Theatre Royal.

Its features include high ceilings, shuttered front windows and open fireplaces.

Off the kitchen there is a single story breakfast/dining room built with a lantern skylight and full-length sliding windows that retract into the wall and a west facing courtyard.

As well as five bedrooms, the property includes a wet room on the ground floor, family bathroom on the first floor, a study and a cellar.

There is also a two storey coach house to the rear, which has been renovated recently to provide extra accommodation as required.

The guide price is £815,000 and the tenure is freehold.

For more information call Humberts on 01603950105.

