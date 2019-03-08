Logo
Gallery

This chalet bungalow in the countryside has been transformed into an ultra modern home

PUBLISHED: 12:47 16 August 2019

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Archant

If you've ever felt torn between the city or the countryside, this carefully renovated bungalow in Ringland offers the best of both worlds.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

On the market with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £650,000, the property is a stunning fusion of contemporary design and beautiful surroundings in the Norfolk countryside - and all just seven miles from Norwich city centre.

"This property is set in the beautiful area of Ringland, which offers stunning field views and countryside walks," says Lee Cortier, property consultant at Minors & Brady. "It has been meticulously created with a contemporary and state-of-the-art finish which the present owners have completed to the highest standard."

The energy-efficient home boasts an excellent range of high-specification gadgets alongside big windows and well-fitted lighting, which creates a real sense of brightness throughout its 2,900 sq ft.

A wide variety of fixtures and fittings have been newly installed, including a brand new state-of-the-art kitchen, bathroom suites and a new heating system, along with newly re-wired electrics, windows and a brand new roof.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

A large open-plan kitchen/dining room is at the heart of the home, with bi-fold doors creating a seamless transition outside, to the property's gorgeous landscaped gardens.

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom, utility room, snug and drawing room on the ground floor, and two further bedrooms - including a luxurious master suite with its own seated balcony - upstairs.

Outside, the property has a new driveway, a double garage and enjoys stunning views across open fields at the rear.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01603 783088.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louis Thompson joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Louis Thompson has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists