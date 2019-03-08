Gallery

This chalet bungalow in the countryside has been transformed into an ultra modern home

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

If you've ever felt torn between the city or the countryside, this carefully renovated bungalow in Ringland offers the best of both worlds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

On the market with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £650,000, the property is a stunning fusion of contemporary design and beautiful surroundings in the Norfolk countryside - and all just seven miles from Norwich city centre.

"This property is set in the beautiful area of Ringland, which offers stunning field views and countryside walks," says Lee Cortier, property consultant at Minors & Brady. "It has been meticulously created with a contemporary and state-of-the-art finish which the present owners have completed to the highest standard."

The energy-efficient home boasts an excellent range of high-specification gadgets alongside big windows and well-fitted lighting, which creates a real sense of brightness throughout its 2,900 sq ft.

A wide variety of fixtures and fittings have been newly installed, including a brand new state-of-the-art kitchen, bathroom suites and a new heating system, along with newly re-wired electrics, windows and a brand new roof.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

A large open-plan kitchen/dining room is at the heart of the home, with bi-fold doors creating a seamless transition outside, to the property's gorgeous landscaped gardens.

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom, utility room, snug and drawing room on the ground floor, and two further bedrooms - including a luxurious master suite with its own seated balcony - upstairs.

Outside, the property has a new driveway, a double garage and enjoys stunning views across open fields at the rear.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01603 783088.

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This contemporary home in Ringland, near Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch: