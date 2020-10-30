£700k boost for homes for rough sleepers in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk

King's Lynn and West Norfolk council have recieved £700k to fund housing for rough sleepers. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Homes will be created for rough sleepers in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk thanks to a £700,000 cash injection.

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In August, the borough council submitted a funding application to support people who had been given homes during an initiative at the start of the pandemic.

And on Thursday, communities secretary Robert Jenrick announced the area would receive £700,000 to provide safe and long-term houses for rough sleepers.

Adrian Lawrence, cabinet member for housing at King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council, said: “I’m delighted to hear this funding has been secured. The support from James Wild has been crucial in getting help and a roof over the head of some of the most vulnerable people in west Norfolk.”

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, added: “This funding will help people in West Norfolk to turn around their lives through the Housing First model that provides vital additional support, as well as other flats for people moving from hostels.”