See inside the Norfolk farmhouse for sale with a link to Oscar Wilde

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

A property in Felbrigg, near Cromer, is for sale for £835,000 and is where Oscar Wilde wrote one of his most famous plays in 1892.

A newly renovated four-bedroom family home, Grove Farmhouse, was rented by Oscar Wilde in the summer of 1892. He wrote A Woman of No Importance there.

The property is for sale for £835,000 and has been transformed into a contemporary home with four bedrooms.

Oscar Wilde, the subject of a new movie released last year called The Happy Prince starring Rupert Everett, was known to have spent time in Cromer, visiting its hotels, and this was when he spent an entire summer at the Felbrigg farmhouse.

Inside the property, off the entrance hall there are two reception rooms; a snug sitting room with an open fireplace. Across the hall is a larger drawing room.

You also have an engineered oak flooring and an amazing glass ceiling as well as bi-fold patio doors leading to a tiered terrace down to a quaint walled garden.

The property is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Ian Burnaby-Parsons, the agent’s associate director, said: “The fact that Oscar Wilde resided in Grove Farmhouse during such a rich time of creativity further enhances the charm of this property which has been so lovingly refurbished, but also adds to the enchanted nature of the North Norfolk coast.”

