Council leader discloses role in 'promoting' land for development vision

PUBLISHED: 20:09 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 14 January 2020

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, declared his work as a consultant with members of the council. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

A council leader has disclosed that land he - and his father - are involved in promoting for development is being considered as part of a vision for where thousands of new homes could be built in the next two decades.

Potential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman’s site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District CouncilPotential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman’s site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, declared his work as a consultant with members of the council.

He disclosed the interest with the firm he founded ahead of a cabinet discussion on the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP).

The blueprint for where more than 44,000 new homes could be built across Norfolk in the next 20 years - including 8,000 brand new sites - is set to go out for public consultation later this month.

And cabinet members agreed the contents of the draft document at the meeting, held at Thorpe Lodge on Tuesday, January 14.

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for planning.Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for planning.

Before the discussion began, Mr Vincent, Conservative councillor for Plumstead, said: "I have a declaration of interest in relation to the GNLP.

"Through my consultancy work with a company called ABZAG, I'm promoting on behalf of the landowner a site for residential development in Colney through the GNLP."

And Mr Vincent also told councillors his father, Malcolm Vincent, was similarly involved in promoting land for development.

He said: "In the interest of transparency I'm also going to bring to your attention that my father is also promoting a piece of land through his company VincentHowes for the landowner and that is in Costessey and Bawburgh again through the GNLP.

"In this case under the provision of the code of conduct there is no interest to declare but I'm declaring it and have been advised to do so."

Speaking after the meeting, the council leader said the land his father was promoting could see up to to 1,000 homes built there.

Mr Vincent told councillors if the sites came up for discussion in the course of the meeting he would "vacate the chair and leave the room", but neither plot of land was discussed at the meeting.

Planning manager John Walchester told councillors the consultation would run from Wednesday, January 29 to Monday, March 16, and the timetable for the plan could see it adopted in August or September 2022.

And Mr Vincent added: "We want to know what our residents think. This is an opportunity."

Potential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman's site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott.

