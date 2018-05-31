Logo

Formal green light given for up to 4,000 new homes as £34m plan to transform town agreed

PUBLISHED: 19:13 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 17 April 2020

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

Proposals for up to 4,000 new homes in a Norfolk market town have been given the official green light by Breckland Council, one year after they were agreed in principle.

Breckland Council's executive member for planning Paul Claussen. Picture: SuppliedBreckland Council's executive member for planning Paul Claussen. Picture: Supplied

Outline planning permission has been formally issued for the new homes in Attleborough – 400 of which will be affordable – after the authority reached a £34m community investment agreement with developer Ptarmigan Land.

Breckland Council agreed to grant planning permission in March last year, subject to the agreement of this investment in the local community.

Part of the money will fund new primary schools in the town as well as investment in the existing Attleborough Academy, alongside the creation of new green spaces, allotments and a linear park.

The investment fund will also go towards the construction of a new community centre and also used for supporting libraries, indoor sport and public transport provision in the town.

Meanwhile, an agreement has also been reached for Ptarmigan Land to fund a new link road connecting Buckenham Road and London Road and a new footbridge over the railway at Leys Lane – both are expected to be in place by the time the 1,200th home has been built.

The authority’s executive member for planning Paul Claussen said: “I’m delighted that we’ve secured major investment in local infrastructure as well as the link road that so many residents were keen to see put in place.

“Significant growth in Attleborough is of key strategic importance to the district and will help to ensure we can meet the future demand for new homes from Breckland’s growing families.”

Now that outline permission has been granted, applications for full planning permission – which would include more specific details on house designs – are expected to be submitted within the next two years.

Following this time frame, it is estimated that construction work on the development could begin in the next four or five years.

A spokesperson for Ptarmigan Land said: “The issuing of the outline planning consent for the Attleborough Sustainable Urban Extension marks a major milestone in the delivery of this exciting development.

“Ptarmigan are very proud of the high quality scheme that planning has been secured for and look forward to progressing the scheme to the next stage.”

