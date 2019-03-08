See inside this huge five-bedroom home set in glorious grounds on sale for £1.4m

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Archant

Live a life of luxury at Bramley Lodge in Filby, which comes with five reception rooms, a playroom, orangery and even a gym.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bramley Lodge's spacious lounge leads on to the principal rooms of the house. It is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Bramley Lodge's spacious lounge leads on to the principal rooms of the house. It is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Currently on the market with Gilson Bailey at a guide price of £1,400,000, the property, which is near to Great Yarmouth and the Broads National Park, enjoys a huge amount of space, both inside and out, and sits on a plot of approximately 1.83 acres. This includes a gated entrance, sweeping driveway, outbuildings and vast areas of well-maintained lawns.

Internally, Bramley Lodge offers over 7,000 sq ft of well laid-out living accommodation which is accessed by a large, triple-aspect entrance hall. This leads on to the cloakroom, playroom, dining room, family room and sitting room on the ground floor and, at 27ft the sitting room is particularly striking. Along with beautiful coving, ceiling roses and a cosy feature fireplace, it is also an ideal spot to enjoy in the summer, with three double-glazed windows and a set of patio doors bathing the room in glorious natural light.

The large kitchen/breakfast room can be found right at the centre of the property, offering an excellent combination of base and wall units, granite worktops and a central island. It also features two sinks - including a double butler sink - and several integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge/freezer, wine cooler and Aga.

Bi-fold doors from the kitchen lead into a wonderful orangery which is fitted with electric underfloor heating, a TV point and fitted oak units manufactured by Norfolk cabinet-maker, Eric Bates & Sons. Towards the roof there are automatic rain-sensored skylights and a door to the side, which gives immediate access to the garden.

Bramley Lodge, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m, has a Shaker-style kitchen. Picture: Gilson Bailey Bramley Lodge, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m, has a Shaker-style kitchen. Picture: Gilson Bailey

A study, further cloakroom, utility room, laundry room and boot room can also be found on this floor, towards the rear of the property.

Upstairs, the first-floor galleried landing serves a sumptuous master bedroom suite, complete with a dressing room, contemporary en suite bathroom and access to a gymnasium. Four further double bedrooms also benefit from their own en suite facilities and enjoy lovely views over the surrounding gardens.

The property also includes a detached double garage which could become a potential annexe, or be used as a home office. It already offers a kitchenette, cloakroom and handy office space above the garage - but could offer much more potential, should new owners choose to develop it. There is also a further garage and carport.

Contact Gilson Bailey on 01603 764444 for more information.

Luxury is everywhere at Bramley Lodge, which is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Luxury is everywhere at Bramley Lodge, which is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

The orangery is lovely and airy with a glass-domed ceiling. Picture: Gilson Bailey The orangery is lovely and airy with a glass-domed ceiling. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

You may also want to watch:

Impressive Bramley Lodge, which is approached via a long drive, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Impressive Bramley Lodge, which is approached via a long drive, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey