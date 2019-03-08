Logo
Ad Feature

See inside this huge five-bedroom home set in glorious grounds on sale for £1.4m

PUBLISHED: 16:34 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 27 June 2019

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Archant

Live a life of luxury at Bramley Lodge in Filby, which comes with five reception rooms, a playroom, orangery and even a gym.

Bramley Lodge's spacious lounge leads on to the principal rooms of the house. It is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge's spacious lounge leads on to the principal rooms of the house. It is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Currently on the market with Gilson Bailey at a guide price of £1,400,000, the property, which is near to Great Yarmouth and the Broads National Park, enjoys a huge amount of space, both inside and out, and sits on a plot of approximately 1.83 acres. This includes a gated entrance, sweeping driveway, outbuildings and vast areas of well-maintained lawns.

Internally, Bramley Lodge offers over 7,000 sq ft of well laid-out living accommodation which is accessed by a large, triple-aspect entrance hall. This leads on to the cloakroom, playroom, dining room, family room and sitting room on the ground floor and, at 27ft the sitting room is particularly striking. Along with beautiful coving, ceiling roses and a cosy feature fireplace, it is also an ideal spot to enjoy in the summer, with three double-glazed windows and a set of patio doors bathing the room in glorious natural light.

The large kitchen/breakfast room can be found right at the centre of the property, offering an excellent combination of base and wall units, granite worktops and a central island. It also features two sinks - including a double butler sink - and several integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge/freezer, wine cooler and Aga.

Bi-fold doors from the kitchen lead into a wonderful orangery which is fitted with electric underfloor heating, a TV point and fitted oak units manufactured by Norfolk cabinet-maker, Eric Bates & Sons. Towards the roof there are automatic rain-sensored skylights and a door to the side, which gives immediate access to the garden.

Bramley Lodge, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m, has a Shaker-style kitchen. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m, has a Shaker-style kitchen. Picture: Gilson Bailey

A study, further cloakroom, utility room, laundry room and boot room can also be found on this floor, towards the rear of the property.

Upstairs, the first-floor galleried landing serves a sumptuous master bedroom suite, complete with a dressing room, contemporary en suite bathroom and access to a gymnasium. Four further double bedrooms also benefit from their own en suite facilities and enjoy lovely views over the surrounding gardens.

The property also includes a detached double garage which could become a potential annexe, or be used as a home office. It already offers a kitchenette, cloakroom and handy office space above the garage - but could offer much more potential, should new owners choose to develop it. There is also a further garage and carport.

Contact Gilson Bailey on 01603 764444 for more information.

Luxury is everywhere at Bramley Lodge, which is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyLuxury is everywhere at Bramley Lodge, which is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

The orangery is lovely and airy with a glass-domed ceiling. Picture: Gilson BaileyThe orangery is lovely and airy with a glass-domed ceiling. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

You may also want to watch:

Impressive Bramley Lodge, which is approached via a long drive, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyImpressive Bramley Lodge, which is approached via a long drive, is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Bramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson BaileyBramley Lodge is on sale with Gilson Bailey for £1.4m. Picture: Gilson Bailey

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Families face nine weeks of disruption as pavement works completed

Ketts Avenue in Wymondham with face closures. Picture: Google

Drag SOS makeover show gives three Suffolk people a whole new look – and the NCFC Canary Fairy makes an appearance

Anna
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists