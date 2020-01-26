See inside historic Norwich house on the market for £850,000

A grade II listed house with period features has come on the market in Norwich.

The property, which is located in the NR1 postcode of Bracondale, was built around 1840.

It was originally built as one double-fronted house but is now one of two separate modernised properties.

The listing states that "great care and attention" has been taken to retain or reinstate original features wherever possible and these have been combined with modern fixtures and fittings.

There is a cellar and three further floors above ground.

The ground floor is made up of an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, utility room, cloakroom, breakfast area and kitchen.

The first floor houses the master bedroom, which has a dressing room and bathroom, and a further bedroom and bathroom.

The second floor consists of bedroom three and four and another bathroom.

Outside is a courtyard style garden and permit parking is available.

The tenure is free hold and the guide price is £850,000.

For more information call Savills on 01603 950239.

