Logo

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 06 January 2019

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

Archant

A village that defeated a controversial bid for 52 new homes two years ago could be facing another battle as plans are lodged with the council.

The area of land that will be developed in Bracon Ash. Picture: GoogleThe area of land that will be developed in Bracon Ash. Picture: Google

In 2017, residents in Bracon Ash, near Wymondham, rejoiced after plans for 52 new homes were unanimously voted down by South Norfolk Council’s development management committee.

But now plans for 14 new homes have been submitted to the council for an 1.7 hectare area of land south of Orchard Nook and Park Nook, on Cuckoofield Lane.

The plans by La Ronde Wright say that there would be 14 homes and four of them would be social housing.

The social housing would consist of two, two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes.

The other 10 consist of four three-bedroom homes and six four or more bedroom houses.

As well as the homes there would be 55 parking spaces.

The land is currently unoccupied.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Tara Hall, owner and personal trainer, who has started up The Hut Gym at Potter Heigham, a gym for women only. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stoppage time FA Cup third round 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth

Christoph Zimmermann made two vital clearances in the second half against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists