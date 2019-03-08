Logo

Do you have £200,000 to buy a former police station?

PUBLISHED: 10:20 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 10 July 2019

Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2009. Photo: Colin Finch

Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2009. Photo: Colin Finch

A former police station has been listed for sale, as plans to turn it into homes take a step closer.

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2018. Photo: GoogleThe former Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2018. Photo: Google

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, on Wendene, has been put on the market with a guide price of £200,000.

It comes after outline planning permission was granted in April this year to demolish the building, and create two new homes. Original plans had hoped to see three homes built in its place.

The site as a whole measures 0.21 acres, 0.08 hectares, according to the listing.

The new use for the station came as part of a wide-ranging estates strategy, which fell under the Norfolk 2020 police review.

In June this year, a similar application to turn Tuckswood Police Station, on Hall Road, into one home was withdrawn.

At the time, an email published on the council's planning website said a new application would be submitted soon.

