Could the new year mean a new home?

Bovis Homes has new offers for the new year - meaning your dream home could be closer than you think. Picture: Lee Pilkington Lee Pilkington

If you are looking for the perfect new home to buy in Costessey or Wymondham, Bovis Homes has an offer that’s too good to miss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bedroom at one of Bovis Homes' new properties. Picture: Lee Pilkington A bedroom at one of Bovis Homes' new properties. Picture: Lee Pilkington

For January only, Bovis Homes is offering you the chance to reserve your dream home for only £99!

What’s more, the housebuilder is including a fantastic new home bundle at no extra cost. This includes a 42” Smart TV, Dyson vacuum cleaner, 32GB iPad Pro, carpets and garden turf.

Woodland Park in West Costessey is a stylish development situated in Queen’s Hills Country Park, offering a mix of quality homes with a contemporary feel. Ideally located just four miles from Norwich city centre, it offers the perfect combination of relaxation and active pursuits.

Woodland Park is close to the rivers Tud and Wensum and is surrounded by beautiful, mature trees. There is a choice of attractive two and three-bedroom homes with flexible layouts, which are ideal for young professionals and growing families.

Bovis Homes' new developments are carefully designed and built to provide luxury living. Picture: Lee Pilkington Bovis Homes' new developments are carefully designed and built to provide luxury living. Picture: Lee Pilkington

Families can also benefit from a new school, plus lots of play areas, which are dotted around the location, enabling both older and younger children to play safely.

Costessey also provides an ideal base to explore Norfolk’s coastline, the Norfolk Broads, as well as the region’s market towns and villages, plus other attractions.

Meanwhile Birch Gate is an impressive development on the outskirts of the historic Norfolk market town of Wymondham and just 11 miles from Norwich.

Wymondham’s town centre offers modern convenience and services with shops, pubs, cafes, schools, a medical centre, arts, sports and transport facilities.

The new properties offer flexible living accomodation - perfect for young professionals and growing families. Picture: Lee Pilkington The new properties offer flexible living accomodation - perfect for young professionals and growing families. Picture: Lee Pilkington

At Birch Gate you’ll find a stunning range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, each carefully designed and built to provide a quality new home to suit the needs of today’s lifestyles. So, if you’re looking for a new home within a traditional Norfolk setting, Birch Gate could be the place for you!

Bovis Homes offers the Help to Buy – Equity Loan scheme, which means purchasers only need a five per cent deposit. With the Government’s 20 per cent equity loan, home buyers can then access a 75 per cent mortgage, which opens the door to more competitive lending rates and a dream move into a brand new Bovis Home.

For more information and to book your viewing at Woodland Park, call Bovis Homes sales advisors on 01603 519 207 or email Costessey.sales@bovishomes.co.uk. For Birch Gate, call 01953 666 890 or email Wymondham.sales@bovishomes.co.uk